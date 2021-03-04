Barcelona (Reuters)

Barcelona rose up from two goals behind in the first leg, to win 3-0 at home to Seville, after extra time, and reach the Copa del Rey final, with a 3-2 victory in the aggregate score.

Danish striker Martin Braithwaite scored the deciding goal with a header at the start of extra time, after Osman Dembele gave Barcelona the lead after 12 minutes, and Gerrard Pique equalized in the aggregate at the end of stoppage time, moments after Fernando was sent off the Seville player.

Barcelona will play Levante or Bilbao in the final in Seville on April 17th; The Catalan team will seek to extend its record by winning the title for the 31st time.

Barcelona player Jordi Alba said: “We have not felt this much happiness for a long time. It is a magical night. It is disappointing that the fans are not there to watch it. We gave an amazing performance and we were confident that we could qualify, but we did not score the” equalizer in the overall score. ” Only at the last minute, I am proud of this team. We have a lot to develop, but if we fight like we do, things will be a lot easier.

Barcelona won 2-0 in the Seville stadium in the league last Saturday, to advance to second place, and its coach Ronald Koeman was taken out, to confirm that his team has the opportunity to return to the Cup.

But the arrest of former club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, on Monday, cast a shadow over the team’s preparations.

Police raided the club’s offices in investigations into the club’s mismanagement and corruption.

Elections are held to choose the new club president on Sunday. Joan Laporta, Victor Font and Tony Fricha are competing, and they were there to watch the match today.

Koeman described the night as his best since he took over the team last August, and is focused on winning his first title with Barcelona as a coach, after his success as a player under the leadership of Johan Cruyff.

He said, “We took a big step towards winning an important title. We had to perform perfectly and this is what we did. We tried until the last minute. We were lucky, but we believed in ourselves and deserved this victory.”

Barcelona started perfectly when Dembele gave him the lead with a shot into the ceiling of the goal from outside the penalty area, and the team could have strengthened their superiority, but Marcos Acuña farther from the goal line.

Barcelona continued to dominate in the second half, and the crossbar hit left-back Alba.

Seville won a penalty after interference by Oscar Mengesa on Ocampos, but Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen removed the Argentine Ocampos’s shot, returning from an ankle injury.

And Seville defended fiercely, but Pique jumped to divert Antoine Griezmann’s cross pass into the net, so the two teams resorted to extra time, as the Catalan team completed their uprising.