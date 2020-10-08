Smita Thackeray posted a video
Aishwarya Thackeray’s mother Smita Thackeray has posted a video of her son’s birthday on Instagram. In this, he is seen cutting the cake. Although Alaa is not seen in it, Smita has written in the hashtag that Alaaa is together. Aishwarya had also tagged her mother and Alaaya in her Insta Story.
Photos were in discussion on Alaya’s birthday
Aishwarya reached Alaya’s birthday. His pictures were very much discussed. Aishwarya also reached the premiere of Alaya’s film ‘Jawani Jaaneman’. On the work front, there are reports that Alaya signed 3 film deals before the lock down. In the Corona period, Alaya has been posting several interesting videos on social media.
