Alaya Furniturewala is in Dubai these days. There she attended the birthday celebration of Bal Thackeray’s grandson Aishwarya Thackeray. Alaya has posted her beautiful picture from Dubai on account on Instagram. In it, she is seen posing on the yacht. At the same time, Burj Al Arab is seen behind them.

Smita Thackeray posted a video

Aishwarya Thackeray’s mother Smita Thackeray has posted a video of her son’s birthday on Instagram. In this, he is seen cutting the cake. Although Alaa is not seen in it, Smita has written in the hashtag that Alaaa is together. Aishwarya had also tagged her mother and Alaaya in her Insta Story.

Photos were in discussion on Alaya’s birthday

Aishwarya reached Alaya’s birthday. His pictures were very much discussed. Aishwarya also reached the premiere of Alaya’s film ‘Jawani Jaaneman’. On the work front, there are reports that Alaya signed 3 film deals before the lock down. In the Corona period, Alaya has been posting several interesting videos on social media.