FC Barcelona will open the month of February by visiting Mendizorroza to face Alavés. Luis García's team is having a good season and they have joined the middle table and as eleventh they do not leave those positions. The Basque club is having a sweet season with 7 wins and 26 points that keep it well away from relegation.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this meeting between Alavés and FC Barcelona
In which stadium is Alavés vs FC Barcelona played?
City: Alava Spain
Stadium: Mendizorroza Stadium
Date: February 3rd
Schedule: 18:30 in Spain, 13:30 in Argentina and 10:30 in Mexico
Referee: Martínez Munuera
VAR: Melero López
How can you watch Alavés vs FC Barcelona on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN
How can you watch Alavés vs FC Barcelona on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch Alavés vs FC Barcelona on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Alavés vs FC Barcelona on television in Colombia?
Live stream: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Almeria
|
0-3V
|
The league
|
Cadiz
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Athletic
|
2-0 D
|
Copa del Rey
|
Seville
|
2-3V
|
The league
|
Betis
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Osasuna
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Villarreal
|
3-5D
|
The league
|
Athletic
|
4-2D
|
Copa del Rey
|
Betis
|
2-4V
|
The league
|
Unionists
|
1-3V
|
Copa del Rey
Alavés will only see two players from their squad who will not be able to be against FC Barcelona, these players are Gorosabel who has to serve a sanction for accumulation of cards and Sedlar, who has a torn cruciate ligament
In the Barça team we will have the following casualties: Gavi with a torn cruciate ligament, Marcos Alonso and Ter Stegen with a back injury, Iñigo Martínez and Raphinha with a muscle injury, Sergi Roberto with muscle problems, Balde with a tear in the tendon , Joao Félix with a sprained ankle and Ferran Torres who left injured against Osasuna.
Alavés: Sivera; Tenaglia, Rafa Marín, Abqar, Javi López; Ander Guevara, Antonio Blanco, Guridi; Carlos Vicente, Omorodion, Luis Rioja
FC Barcelona: Iñaki Peña; Jules Koundé, Araujo, Christensen, Joao Cancelo; Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan; Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, Fermín López
Alavés 1-2 FC Barcelona
