The French participant from Newcastle Florian Lejeune will reinforce Deportivo Alavés’ protection through the subsequent season, as introduced by the Albiazul membership this Friday. The Frenchman is on the expense of the outcomes of the medical examination to stamp his signature on the brand new contract that can be part of him to Alavés.

At 29 years previous, Lejeune already is aware of LaLiga as a result of he performed within the Villarreal subsidiary, for later, debut within the first staff. After being launched by the Castellón membership, he performed two seasons on mortgage from Manchester Metropolis in Girona, the place he coincided with Pablo Machín and Pere Pons so, certainly, he’ll be capable of adapt shortly to the sport of the Vitoria staff.

Within the First Division he additionally performed with Eibar the place he was one of the crucial distinguished of the gunsmith membership, which led him to signal for Newcastle within the English league. If the medical outcomes are constructive, Lejeune will be part of the Glorioso’s exercises within the coming days.