This week LaLiga matchday 19 is played from Tuesday to Thursday, but only 8 games will be played, since two of them were played in December. One of the star games of the day will be played in Vitoria, with the main novelty of the Abelardo’s debut on the local bench.

The Asturian coach has reached the babazorro bench in a somewhat surprising way, since the team is in the sixteenth position with 18 points, 2 above the drop, therefore, fulfilling the objective set by the entity. But these results have not been enough for Machín to maintain his position, surely because Abelardo left a very good memory on his way through the city a few seasons ago.

With this change on the bench, it is not easy to know that Alavés will find ourselves in terms of eleven and scheme, but surely we can affirm that it will be a team with renewed energy and with extra motivation in its players to please the new coach. Abelardo will have all his important footballers available, except Rodrigo Ely, and the doubts about Lucas Pérez, who has been dragging physical problems in recent weeks.

He Seville arrives as sixth classified 2 points from the Champions zone, yes, with a game less than their rivals. Some of these rivals, such as Real Sociedad, have already played their match for this day, so a Sevilla victory would place them ahead of them in the standings.

Lopetegui will be able to count on his eleven gala, if he so wishes, although being a week of two games it is possible that he will make some rotation. Either way, Sevilla must seek victory to make them forget their last away games, where the team was not at their best level, both in the Metropolitan, as in the Benito Villamarín, in the Sevillian derby, reaping a defeat and a draw, respectively.

In these circumstances I see a highly motivated Alavés, having a new coach, and playing a very intense game that will greatly complicate the generation of play for Sevilla, a team that has already been having problems in this area. Therefore, an even and short-score match is very possible, in my opinion, and there we have the bet of “less than 2.5 goals” to 1.58 that can be very interesting.

In the same line of play, thinking that there are few goals, we can also make a value bet within Betfair’s combined options, specifically in the market of “both teams do not score” a 1.66.

And finally, another bet with value, although more difficult, but with more odds since it is a combination of the previous ones and a match victory, would be “Sevilla win and less than 3.5 goals” to 2.15, which I also quite like.

Safe Play. 18+ Play Responsibly.