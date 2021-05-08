The match before him I raised from today on Mendizorroza It is a real final for Alavés (follow the game live on AS.com). Especially after last week’s fiasco against the Eibar in Ipurua. The people of Vitoria add only 31 points, the same as Valladolid and are one of the relegation places. Then they will have visit Elche, receive the grenade and play in the field of Seville to end the season.

Follow Ely, Córdoba and Javi López injured. Also Burgui although he did not count at all for the new coach as far as competition is concerned. Pellistri Y DuarteHowever, they do arrive in time to play the momentous week against four rivals of different fur. The matches of Mendizorroza must win them yes or yes and then try to scratch something on any scroll. With 37 or 38 points you can get rid. And Alavés, in the Centennial year, has to look for the permanence by obligation.

The normal thing is that those of Lane demand the possession of the ball, take the initiative and, after trying to overcome their rivals in the medullary, they will try to overflow on the wing or with direct balls to find Lucas and Joselu as offensive referents. Numerous businesses, institutions and, in general, amateurs have decked out their balconies and windows with flags of the Alaves to try to give a final push to a team that is just in the classification. The Txagorritxu hospital, without going any further, has filled the pediatric ward with drawings.

The I raised arrives in Vitoria from doldrums. The group of Paco López has fallen in the last four meetings, matching the worst losing streak of the Silla coach since he took the reins of the first team, and with some striking problems facing the opposing goal: tthree goals in the last nine encounters League.

Since the elimination of the Cup, with only one joy in the Valencian derby, the Granotas sail aimlessly. Paco Lopez has already opted to shake the tree in front of Celta, with the inclusion of Cárdenas and Cantero, two homegrown players, directly in the eleven. The best news in Vigo, without a doubt, was the premiere of the fast forward from Madrid. One of the hopes for this final stretch of the season and, next to Morales, the doubt in point in front of the Alavés.