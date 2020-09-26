Getafe coach José Bordalás, who returned Deportivo Alavés to First Division in 2016, will return to the Mendizorroza stadium to face his former team, which this season has not yet added any points in the first two days and is in relegation places. The Vitoria team is recovering troops little by little and Pablo Machín will have a more compensated team for this match. Adrián Marín and Manu García already train with the group and could make their debut on this day, while Lucas Pérez, absent against Granada, will also be ready to return to eleven.

Schedule: what time is Alavés-Getafe?

The Alavés-Getafe of the 3rd day of LaLiga Santander is played this Saturday, September 26, at 1:00 p.m. in Mendizorroza. The initial 3-5-2 can give way to the classic 4-4-2 Due to the problems that Alavés has in the center of the field, so in addition to Fernando Pacheco in the goal, it is possible that the defensive line is composed of four men.

Television: how to see LaLiga Santander's Alavés-Getafe live on TV?

The meeting between Alavés and Getafe on the 3rd round of LaLiga Santander It can be followed live on Movistar LaLiga 1. For this match, Bordalás has left Argentine goalkeeper Leandro Chichizola out of the call due to technical decision, midfielder Francisco Portillo and forward Darío Poveda, while Senegalese winger Amath N'Diaye is not available due to injury.

Internet: how to follow LaLiga Santander’s Alavés-Getafe online?

