ALAVÉS

He fell to the last floor of the table in Primera on Friday, as Huesca beat Levante (0-2). And note that it can no longer fail. It has ten endings, no matter how much Abelardo wants to escape that term. “The final is the Copa del Rey, not when there are ten days left to play,” he says. But the other teams begin to fail less (there is the example of the Alto Aragonese team) and the clashes at home are definitive. Either start the path to salvation or there will be no turning back.

AS to follow: Pellistri. The overflow of the young Uruguayan must be dynamite in the final stretch of the season.