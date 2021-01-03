He Atlético de Madrid begins the year 2021 with a visit to the field of Alaves. The victory of Real Madrid this Saturday, forces Simeone’s men to score points to regain the lead in the standings. After the defeat in the derby, the rojiblancos have shown their most solid version, the Simeone more classic, and they have achieved three victories that keep them as favorites for the title, since they have three fewer games than Zidane’s. Without Diego Costa, the Argentine coach can not count on Trippier either, out of the call despite the fact that FIFA granted the player conditional, sanctioned for a betting conflict. Luis Suárez, the only nine-born player in the squad except for Šaponjić, will take command of the rojiblanco attack while waiting for the club to move into the winter market. For their part, Alavés, who had to make great efforts to remove the snow from Mendizorroza, aims to maintain the good level at home, where they have only lost three games and got a draw against Barcelona. Follow the minute by minute of the match live: