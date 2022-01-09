They are going to force us to be very intense

Now we are much more interested in Alavés. Before the Cup we have great events ahead of us. How to defend our Super Cup title. We must remember, do not forget, that we are the champions of that competition.

Mendilibar has a very important career in the First Division. They will use direct play, playing in the opposite field, with many centersThey are going to force us to be tremendously active, very intense.