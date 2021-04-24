Eight points in four games, El Alavés de Calleja continues adding game by game and fixing the burden left by Abelardo. The miracle is possible.

Pacheco: Few occasions of Valencia but, when he had to intervene, he did it at a great level. In the goal he could not do anything. He’s in great shape.

Ximo Navarro: He worked a lot on defense and tried to join the attacks by going up the band a lot. In the goal of Valencia he complained of a blow that sent him to the ground.

The guard: Imperial again but perhaps he missed Valencia’s goal when the ball passed over him. One of the most involved players in the squad, a benchmark.

Lejeune: He has regained a good level and has personality. Very serious with the head and forceful with the foot, especially when he takes long passes with his left foot.

Martin: Duarte is injured and, despite playing on a different footing, he is more than good on the left wing. He also joined offensive actions when he could. Serious in defense.

Battaglia: It is in the best moment of the season. Sometimes it is embedded in the defense and it seems that Alavés plays with three centrals. A metronome in the middle and dangerous in attack.

Pineapple: Another of the players who has grown clearly after the arrival of Javi Calleja. Defend, take the ball wisely and generate danger upstairs. Drained, it ended up being replaced.

Jot: His quality is undeniable and he cannot be dispensed with, although he made a mistake in a statement at the end of 2020. He scored a great goal, but was annulled for offside by Edgar.

Edgar: He started out as a total protagonist. His offside position deactivated Jota’s goal. He received and made some fouls and ended up leaving before the end to the bench. Good match.

Luke: Calleja has recovered it, but he does not finish finding himself. The destabilizing Lucas has disappeared and never ends the games. There is still time for me to return.

Joselu: The main danger for the rival team. Always present in attack, he was about to score a great goal in a falling shot. Huge on aerial balls as always.

Pere Pons: He entered the second half to prop up the center of the field. He was about to win the ball in a counter and almost came face to face with the goalkeeper.

Guidetti: You have to give him a good grade because he jumped onto the pitch and scored the Albiazul goal. Impetuous, motivated and eager to gain more prominence.

Luis Rioja: He would have entered earlier if the referee gives Gameiro’s goal, but Pons did. He helped in attack and then also retreated with discretion when Valencia turned on Pacheco’s goal.

Manu Garcia: He entered the last minutes and could hardly contribute anything. He attended the Valencian draw, but, in the end, it must be valued as good.

Deyverson: Like Manu García, he barely had time to prove anything. They entered with the 0-1 and they left with the tie to a point. Intense and leathery, as always.