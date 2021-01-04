Pacheco. Notable during the game and without options in the two goals conceded. In the first, Laguardia deflects the trajectory of the ball and, in the second, Luis Suárez shoots point-blank at the far post. With the Uruguayan he also had a crash in the last minutes and could be injured.

Martin Aguirregabiria. He entered the team through Ximo Navarro as the Andalusian had discomfort after the Pamplona game. He fulfilled in defense and tried to always be well placed. He could barely participate in attack because Alavés were far behind for most of the clash against the rojiblancos.

The guard. He started very focused, well on the anticipations and marking gallons within the area. Then he began to suffer a little more and had the misfortune that Marcos Llorente’s shot bounced off his leg before entering Pacheco’s goal. Sent off for a tackle to Lemare when the Frenchman had a clear chance of scoring.

Lejeune. He tried to be solid at the back and succeeded in the first half. Overflowed by Llorente in the 1-0 and unable to reach the pass from Joao Félix in the second goal for the rojiblancos. He starred in the best chance for Alavés in the game, heading a ball that hit the visiting post.

Javi lopez. Duarte had discomfort from the crossing with Osasuna and Pablo Machín gave him the opportunity to enter the starting eleven. He suffered with the attacks of the rivals but he behaved at a great level. He could hardly help in attack. He ended up being substituted to leave minutes for Adrián Marín.

Manu Garcia. He paired with Battaglia in the middle and tried to win the game against players like Marcos Llorente, an old disciple of his. In the play of the 0-1 he made a mistake when giving a pass to Battaglia that was left in rival boots. Suárez drove well and the rojiblanco midfielder, along with fortune, did the rest.

Battaglia. He returned after the sanction in Pamplona. In fact, between a direct red and the accumulation of five yellows, he has missed a couple of commitments in recent weeks. Serious in the center of the field, tireless worker but the rival had dynamite in his demarcation. He will play alongside Pina in Cádiz. Manu seems to be the bet in the Cup on Wednesday.

Edgar mendez. Good first minutes at the offensive level in the initial moments. He starred in one of the few approaches that Alavés had. Then he worked well in terms of retreat in that line that Machín made 4-5-1 with Deyverson in the lead. He was substituted giving the alternative in the match to Lucas Pérez.

Jota Peleteiro. Some of his statements in which he spoke of the difficulty of renewing with Alavés have not fallen well in Vitoria since he has other possibilities on the table (Valencia, Levante and Celta) but he tried to help in defense and he succeeded in the first half . Little offensive presence in the clash. He finished as the second pivot in the midfield with Battaglia.

Borja Sáinz. More than a second striker, he was the third striker behind Deyverson. He also fell to the band to alternate positions with Edgar and Jota. It was not his afternoon because Alavés had very little offensive presence in the first half and, furthermore, the match did not end because Luis Rioja entered for him.

Deyverson. As soon as he enters the starting eleven as he leaves the bench. Pablo Machín wanted a 9 reference that would harass the rival at the start of the ball and he had, again, the opportunity from the beginning. Tough, involved and intense as always but involved in several fights during the game.

Tachi. The former captain of the Atlético de Madrid subsidiary team does not usually have many opportunities in this Alavés, but Ely’s injury and the warnings will allow him to grow little by little. He came out after the expulsion of Laguardia and fulfilled in defense although he suffered a lot with the rival attacks.

Rioja. He usually always plays at the start but Pablo Machín has to dose his troops and entered from the bench. He lived the most vertical moments of Alavés in the crash but did not enjoy any clear occasion. He also did not have time to demonstrate his ability to uncheck, overflow and dribble.

Joselu. It was going out onto the pitch and changing the style of Alavés. First taking several balls thanks to his aerial power, then receiving several fouls that were not punished with cards. In addition, Joselu starred in the Vitorian goal play with a great pass from the outside that Felipe sent to his own goal.

Lucas Perez. Another footballer who revolutionized the Alavés attack. He was surprised that he was not in the starting team but his coach later acknowledged at a press conference that he had some ankle discomfort after the Pamplona crash. It was the one that caused Felipe to finish off Oblak’s goal to get the tie at 1.

Adrian Marin. He replaced Javi López and barely had minutes on the pitch but he had time to be a spectator in the front row of the 1-2 since Luis Suárez won the game against his rivals at the far post and is also the Alava player who hung a ball in injury time that could well have made it 2-2. It was a great service from the band.