Great victory for Alavés against Elche, which puts permanence very close. Pacheco is in Selection.

Pacheco: Great match from the Badajoz goalkeeper. In the first half he took a very difficult ball from Lucas Boyé and then from Carrillo. Always well placed and with authority under the sticks.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of May 11, 2021

Martin: He took the place in the starting eleven from Ximo Navarro and showed that he can be a starter. Serious in defense and brave in attack looking for offensive plays on the wing.

The guard: He improved compared to the last games although he had serious problems with some shots from the local tips. Intense in defense and dominating in the aerial game.

Lejeune: Fast, intuitive and fast to anticipate the French-green forwards. Good game from the Frenchman, who also joined the strategy plays in attack and threw a foul.

Duarte: The week starred in a bad game after a few weeks in the dry dock. He improved significantly, covered his band and joined the attack on the left wing.

Manu Garcia: He is the captain in and out of the stadium. His presence gave rennet to the core. He helped brilliantly at the collective level and tried to bring danger in the midfielder, at the three-quarter line.

Pineapple: Also very good in the spinal cord. Playing metronome and stealing a lot of balls. He also linked up with the bands and the tips and ended up exhausted by the effort.

Pere Pons: Good game for the Catalan in the center of the field. He is a player who puts pressure on the rival, has discretion with the ball and creates danger when he joins the offense. He has grown up with Calleja.

Edgar: Again doing his job on the right wing. Capable of defending it and making shots. In the second half he sent a ball to the post after a great personal move.

Luis Rioja: One of the heroes of the night. Fast, unbalancing and author of great centers. He assisted Joselu in the first and scored a great goal in the second half.

Joselu: Tenth goal of the season showing that he can repeat the numbers from last season. He scored the first and took a great cross for Rioja to make the second.

Pellistri: He entered the field of play with the score in favor and to maintain control of the ball as long as possible. It has quality and, despite its youth, it shows a lot of maturity.

Jota Peleteiro: Everyone was betting on his presence in the eleven, but he came from the bench. Like Pellistri, to maintain control of the ball the more the better.

Ximo Navarro: He was aiming to start, but Martín stole his wallet. He entered the field for Pere Pons and worked to close the victory in Elche.

Deyverson: He bowed to Joselu when he replaced him, ran as far as he could, faced Carrillo, saw the yellow card, argued with his teammates and lifted his coach up. More circus than anything else but… it’s Dey.