Deportivo Alavés will open the preseason friendly duels on July 14 from 7:00 p.m. at the Ibaia facilities against the Sociedad Deportiva Logroñés. It will be the first preparation meeting for the Albiazules, facing the 2021-22 season, after passing the relevant medical tests to the squad and the start of training at the José Luis Compañón sports facilities. These will take place on July 4 and 5.

In this way, the fifth pre-season friendly has been announced: after the clash with the Rioja, on the 17th they will play against Amorebieta in Vitoria, on the 24th against Real in Zubieta, on the 28th with Mirandés in Laguardia and on the 31st. in front of Elche in La Manga del Mar Menor. Javi Calleja’s team will hold a preseason rally in that region of Murcia and will take the opportunity to play two or three friendlies to get into shape.

In recent seasons, except for the last one due to the confinement and the incidence of COVID-19, the Albiazules stages took place in the province of Segovia, in Los Angeles de San Rafael. These concentrations were used for new players to be integrated into the group dynamics and to gradually take on automatisms. Sometimes they brought bad news like when Rodrigo Ely tore his anterior cruciate ligament in a friendly against Alcorcón.