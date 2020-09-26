Distribution of points in Mendizorroza in a game that went from more to less. The first minutes were intense and the two teams enjoyed chances to score, which did not happen.. In the second half things got tangled up, the rhythm dropped and the two teams signed the tables. Al Alavés knows little but it stops having the locker to zero and Getafe continues on the right foot after not playing the first day, beat Osasuna in the second and scratch a point in the capital of Alava.

Machín started at 4-4-2. He has lacks in the core and the players have not quite gotten used to the system of the three centrals. Bordalás, meanwhile, only displaced 18 players and made three changes, as in the old days, let’s go. In minute 5, Edgar warned and, one later, Cucho Hernández. The referee annulled a goal to the latter when the game headed for half an hour. There was offside by millimeters but Alberola was not wrong. Cucurella and Mata warned in the final stretch of the first installment and the scare gave him Olivera who was injured although later he was able to recover from a sprain and finished the game.

The Getafe coach changed both ends in the second half and gave minutes to Unal and Ángel. The crash got stuck and the clear chances were over. If in the first half no one had seen yellow cards, in the second Battaglia, Lejeune and Damián were reprimanded. Little by little, the two teams were giving up and the points were distributed with sportsmanship. Alavés pressed a little more but did not give him to overcome Soria. Not with the entrance of De Lucas either. He replaced a Deyverson who had signed the best local chance with a face to face with the goalkeeper who raised over the crossbar without much explanation. Bordalás continues without winning in Mendizorroza as a visitor: he has four draws and three defeats in his particular run through the capital of Alava as a foreigner.