With morale on the ground and tears in their eyes, heads down and thinking of having good luck for the final match of the season, the players and coaching staff of Alhama CF ElPozo said goodbye to their fans last Saturday. Today, starting at 12 noon at the José Luis Compañón Sports City in Vitoria, on the last day of League F, Alavés receives Alhama, both teams with the imperative need to win to save the category. Both with 20 points, occupy the last two places in the highest category of Spanish women’s football.

But in addition to winning, the team that Randri coaches will depend on the result of the two teams that are ahead, Villarreal and Sporting Huelva, who have two more points than Alhameñas and Alava.

Looking at other fields



That is to say, that both Villarreal, who moves to the field of Athletic Club Bilbao, and Sporting de Huelva, who faces Levante out of danger, would have to lose, at least some of them. If that happens and Alhama wins, another season in the Women’s League would be assured.

Alhama can win at the José Luis Compañón Sports City, but if Villarreal and Huelva tie or win their matches, Randri’s men would be doomed to relegation.

Whatever happens, on Tuesday the 23rd Alhama will face off against Atlético de Madrid in the Copa de la Reina. Undoubtedly, the team’s mood will be positive or negative, depending on the final result of the season.

The Alhama team has made history by entering the final of the Copa de la Reina, appearing on the poster along with Atlético de Madrid, Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid, whatever the result in the Cup.

On the other hand, the last day of the F League began yesterday with a protest gesture by the footballers of Real Madrid and Real Sociedad in the match that opened the day to show the discontent of the players due to the current blockade of the new collective agreement. This was announced on Thursday by the unions that make up the social bank in charge of negotiating the new agreement with the employer. More than ten thousand euros separate both proposals for the minimum wage. The soccer players from San Sebastián and Madrid jumped onto the Zubieta field of play covering the patch of the highest women’s competition, placed on the right sleeve of the shirt.