Alaudinov: Russian fighters destroyed M113 and a couple of mortars in the Kursk direction

Russian fighters destroyed an M113 armored personnel carrier, as well as several pickup trucks and mortars of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk direction, the Telegram-channel Major General, commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Apti Alaudinov.

“Today our guys knocked out one M113, in total – three pickups, one gun, and a couple of mortars,” he said.

Alaudinov also noted that in some areas the enemy is in “very serious condition” and is beginning to abandon its positions and retreat.

Earlier, Alaudinov stated that attempts by Ukrainian military to improve their positions and take commanding heights in the Kursk region are failing in areas controlled by his fighters.