Alaudinov stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces units fighting in the SVO zone are “melting before our eyes”

The commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Apti Alaudinov said that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) participating in battles in the area of ​​the special military operation (AFU) are very poorly trained, as a result of which the enemy units are suffering huge losses, reports TASS.

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces are gathering people, arming them, and sending them in. These units are melting away before their eyes because they are suffering very serious losses,” he said.

According to him, the surviving soldiers are being taken out and replaced by units of fighters staffed by mobilized citizens, “caught” on the streets over the past six months, who have not had time to undergo proper training. Alaudinov noted that Kyiv is thus engaged in the destruction of the male part of the Ukrainian people.

Earlier, a Ukrainian prisoner of war said that employees of military registration and enlistment offices in Ukraine receive a bonus of 8 thousand hryvnia (approximately 17.5 thousand rubles) for each mobilized person.