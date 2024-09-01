Alaudinov reported an unsuccessful attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to seize positions in the Kursk region

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to seize Russian positions in the Kursk region, but their attack was successfully repelled. This was reported in his Telegram-channel commander of the special forces “Akhmat”, Major General Apti Alaudinov.

“The enemy tried to break into our positions where the guys are, well, the guys worked hard… They worked so hard that there was just screaming and squealing,” he said. According to Alaudinov, the Ukrainian military has still not been able to evacuate all the wounded from the battlefield.

Earlier, Apti Alaudinov spoke about the battles in the Kursk region. He said that “Akhmat” fought with the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers for almost 11 hours in two areas. The special forces commander noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered heavy losses.