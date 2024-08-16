Alaudinov: Akhmat special forces captured Azov man in Kursk region

Commander of the Akhmat special forces, deputy head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the RF Armed Forces Apti Alaudinov Telegram-channel announced that servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), including a fighter from the Azov Brigade, were captured in the Kursk region (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia).

“They took three prisoners, one Azov soldier and two more fighters from the 61st Brigade,” the major general said.

In addition, Russian military personnel destroyed five pickup trucks and five armored vehicles, two trucks and a mine-clearing drone in the Kursk region, Alaudinov said.

The day before, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 220 soldiers in the Kursk region in one day. In addition to personnel, the Ukrainian army lost several units of armored vehicles in 24 hours, including four tanks, eight armored personnel carriers, and seven armored combat vehicles.