Alaudinov: the Akhmata detachment advanced one kilometer in the Kursk region

The Kashtan detachment of the Akhmata special forces advanced a kilometer in the Kursk region, taking the Nizhny Parovoy section, said special forces commander Apti Alaudinov in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, the detachment “took a sector, completely destroyed the enemy who was sitting in this sector,” and then entrenched itself “together with regiment 1427.” “I think this is a good result, because the enemy seemed to be sitting there very confidently, for which he paid today,” added Alaudinov.

Earlier, the commander of the Akhmat special forces stated that some of the foreign mercenaries who were in the Kursk region had already been destroyed. He also added that one should not be surprised that there are mercenaries from friendly countries in the Ukrainian troops.