Alaudinov: Russian Armed Forces destroy up to 15 Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles daily in the Kursk direction

Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apti Alaudinov, said that Russian troops are burning 10-15 units of equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) in the Kursk direction. His words are quoted by TASS.