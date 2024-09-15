Alaudinov: Russian Armed Forces cleared the village of Borki in Kursk Oblast of Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Russian Armed Forces have liberated the village of Borki in the Sudzhansky District of the Kursk Region. This was reported by the commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apti Alaudinov, in Telegram-channel.

According to him, the servicemen from the ArBat unit and the 810th brigade cleared the village of the enemy and took prisoners. “I congratulate our brothers on such a good result and wish them further success!” the major general wrote.

Alaudinov also published a video in which a serviceman reports on the liberation of the village of Borki from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). He said that servicemen of the 382nd Marine Battalion of the 810th Brigade also took part in the operation.

Earlier, the commander of the special forces “Akhmat” spoke about the destruction of swarms of Ukrainian drones. According to him, the enemy uses reconnaissance drones “Leleka” to detect targets, which are also quickly destroyed by the fighters of the Russian Armed Forces.