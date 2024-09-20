Alaudinov said that 60 Ukrainian soldiers escaped from the Russian Armed Forces in the Kursk region

A group of 60 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) escaped from the Russian Armed Forces at one of the sites in the Kursk region. This was stated by the deputy head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Major General Apti Alaudinov.

I want to note that in one area there, about 60 of them simply abandoned their positions and ran away. The command there tried with all their might to bring them back, but they said that’s it, we won’t fight, and they marched towards the border, leaving everything behind. Apti Alaudinov Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the RF Armed Forces, Commander of the Akhmat Special Forces, Major General

According to him, the Akhmat special forces in the Sudzhan direction destroyed enemy equipment, in particular, a mortar. The FPV crew and the hangar where the equipment was stored were also destroyed.

Alaudinov previously reported on the grave situation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region

Ukrainian troops invaded the Kursk region more than a month ago, and a federal state of emergency and counter-terrorism operation regime were introduced in the region.

On September 19, the commander of the special forces “Akhmat” spoke about the difficult situation of the Ukrainian army in the Sudzhan direction in the Kursk region. According to him, the Ukrainian military is trying to somehow gain a foothold in certain areas.

Alaudinov stated that despite the fire impact, there is not a single area where the Ukrainian Armed Forces could advance even 100 meters. He added that he traveled to the far right flank of the Russian units on the side of the cities of Rylsk and Lgov.

I would like to point out that the enemy tried to push through two areas all day today. Several units of equipment were burned, which they used to advance. Well, and many of the enemy were destroyed. Apti Alaudinov Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the RF Armed Forces, Commander of the Akhmat Special Forces, Major General

The major general also said that Russian units had taken control of two settlements in the Kursk region – Nikolayevo-Daryino and Darino. He also stressed that Russian troops were making progress in the region every day.

Russian authorities have called the situation in certain areas of the Kursk region an emergency

The press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov called the situation in some areas of the Kursk region, which are under the control of Ukrainian troops, an emergency. According to him, this situation will be promptly corrected.

Peskov believes that control over this entire territory will be restored. According to him, he has no doubts about the outcome of the military actions in the border area.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the expulsion of Ukrainian troops from the Kursk region a sacred duty of the Russian army. In his opinion, it is necessary to think about people who are going through serious trials and suffering from terrorist attacks.

The whole country must do everything to support these people. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

In early September, Putin also noted that after the attack on the Russian border, Kyiv had weakened itself, which is why the advance of Russian troops in the special military operation zone had accelerated and the country’s society had consolidated.