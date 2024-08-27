Alaudinov: Serious defeat inflicted on Ukrainian Armed Forces units in Kursk region

In the Kursk region, a serious defeat was inflicted on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. With such a statement in Telegram channel The commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apty Alaudinov, spoke.

“Today was a really tough day for our guys. But today we really did inflict a very serious defeat on the enemy. The enemy is no longer driving around with as many vehicles as before,” he emphasized.

Alaudinov specified that his units also burned two pieces of Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment, on which Ukrainian fighters appeared in the “Akhmat” area. In addition, according to him, a “very large” number of infantry were destroyed.

The day before, Apti Alaudinov listed the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that were stopped in the Kursk region. According to him, the 61st, 80th, and 82nd brigade “have already drowned in their own blood.” The major general added that Kyiv transferred the 92nd and 95th brigades to the Kursk region, which were also stopped.

Earlier, Russian Armed Forces fighters liberated two settlements in the Kursk region. According to Alaudinov, the Arbat unit finally cleared the village of Nizhnyaya Parovaya and the settlement of Nechayev from Ukrainian troops. At the same time, the combat contact line “did not undergo any significant changes.”