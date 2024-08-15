Alaudinov: Ukrainian Armed Forces Cannot Push the Front Line in the Akhmat Sector Near Kursk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are trying to push through the front line in the Kursk region, but they are failing. This was reported by the commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apti Alaudinov in his Telegram channel.

“The enemy is trying to sell the front line in our area, but he is not succeeding,” he noted in a video message.

On August 13, Alaudinov announced that enemy movement in the Kursk region had been stopped; two days later, the general reported that Russian troops had completed blocking Ukrainian units in the region.

Apti Alaudinov also reported on August 15 that Russian troops still remain in Sudzha. According to him, “the enemy does not control Sudzha 100 percent.”