Alaudinov: Movement of six units of Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment recorded in Kursk region

The movement of six units of Ukrainian military equipment was recorded in the Kursk region. This was reported in his Telegram channel wrote the commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apty Alaudinov.

“It was a bit far. We are recording everything that moves in our direction,” he noted.

According to him, Russian fighters are driving out and destroying Ukrainian military personnel in “very serious batches.”

On September 2, it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered heavy losses as a result of unsuccessful attempts to attack the positions of the Akhmat special forces in the Kursk region. The Akhmat commander added that the situation in the region has not changed significantly, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces, suffering heavy losses, continue to unsuccessfully break through the areas where the Chechen special forces are located.

In addition, on the night of September 1-2, Russian servicemen destroyed equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Sudzhansky district of the Kursk region. Apti Alaudinov also reported this.