Alaudinov: “Akhmat” destroyed two armored fighting vehicles, a mortar and a drone of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region

The commander of the Akhmat special forces, deputy head of the main military-political department of the Russian Defense Ministry, Major General Apti Alaudinov, reported on the destruction of equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region. The video was published in his Telegram-channel.

According to the officer, two combat armored vehicles (BBM) were destroyed in 24 hours. “The enemy decided to bring up a mortar in the Martynov direction and dragged it to one area,” he added.

Alaudinov noted that the Akhmat fighters had detected this point using FPV drones and struck, after which the ammunition there exploded for a long time. In addition, the heavy drone of the Ukrainian Armed Forces “Baba Yaga” was destroyed.

The major general stated that in the area controlled by special forces in the Kursk direction, Ukrainian troops are suffering very heavy losses; the enemy, according to him, “is really in a very serious condition.”

Earlier, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, showed footage of the destruction of Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment by the Akhmat special forces in the Kursk region. He promised that the Ukrainians would never be able to “gain a foothold on our land.”