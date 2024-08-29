Alaudinov announced 11-hour battles with the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region

The commander of “Akhmat”, deputy head of the main military-political department of the Russian Defense Ministry, Major General Apti Alaudinov, spoke about the battles in the Kursk region. He spoke about this in a video message published on his Telegram channel.

The fighting took place on two sections of the front

Alaudinov reported that “Akhmat” fought with soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for almost 11 hours in two areas. According to him, the AFU suffered heavy losses.

I would like to note that, despite the fact that it was difficult, the guys stood firm, fighting heroically. I would like to note that a very large number of enemy manpower were destroyed. Indeed, he is suffering very heavy losses Apti Alaudinov commander of “Akhmat”

The special forces commander added that Russian troops destroyed several pieces of equipment, including artillery, an automatic grenade launcher (AGS) and mortars.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered serious losses

The day before, Alaudinov said that Russian troops in the Kursk region had inflicted serious losses on Ukrainian Armed Forces units. In addition, “Akhmat” burned two units of Ukrainian equipment, on which the fighters had appeared in “Akhmat’s” area. The military also destroyed “a very large” number of infantry.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, during the entire period of military operations since the invasion of the Kursk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost more than 6,600 fighters. Ukrainian forces also lost 73 tanks, 34 infantry fighting vehicles, 62 armored personnel carriers, 432 armored combat vehicles, and 25 artillery pieces.

Russian troops destroyed four American HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), one MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System), five anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) and a UR-77 mine clearing system.

Russian military halts Ukrainian Armed Forces advance in region

On August 20, Alaudinov reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had stopped advancing in the Kursk region. He specified that the Akhmat special forces, the 810th Marine Brigade, the 30th Regiment and the 2nd Special Forces Brigade were conducting “the systematic destruction of the enemy, which has already been stopped.”

Alaudinov added that the fighting in the Kursk region could end in 2-3 months. He emphasized that by that time “everything could be completely over.” In turn, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov assured that the country’s President Vladimir Putin had made a decision on how to respond to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Kursk region.

I tell you sincerely that the president has made a decision. I am firmly convinced that everyone will be severely punished for what happened in the Kursk region. Anatoly Antonov Russian Ambassador to Washington

Kursk Oblast was subjected to a massive attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the morning of August 6. Following the invasion of the Ukrainian military, a counter-terrorist operation regime and a federal emergency regime were introduced in the region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the border town of Sudzha, after which they began storming the state border. As a result, the Ukrainian military managed to enter Russian territory and take control of a number of populated areas.