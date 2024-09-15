Alaudinov said he is not going to rescue the former Akhmat fighters who surrendered

The commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apti Alaudinov, refused the request of the Chechen fighters who voluntarily surrendered to be rescued from captivity by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). He explained his position in Telegram-channel.

He commented on videos in which representatives of the Ukrainian special services allow prisoners to call the Chechen Republic to talk to their relatives. “And there is an instruction: “Tell Apti Alaudinov, he knows how to exchange us,” the special forces commander said.

Alaudinov emphasized that he differentiates between those who surrendered voluntarily and against their will without a fight. He noted that surrender is a disgrace for a Chechen, which can only be washed away with blood. He advised the Ukrainian Armed Forces to keep the captured Chechens for themselves and not to call with this question again.

Earlier, Alaudinov said that five servicemen from the Akhmat-Chechnya unit surrendered to Ukrainian captivity during the fighting near Kursk.