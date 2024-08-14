Major General Alaudinov: About 12 thousand Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen entered Kursk region

About 12 thousand fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), including many foreigners, entered the territory of the Kursk region. According to Major General, commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Apti Alaudinov, most of them were destroyed.

Alaudinov noted that they included the remaining units of some battalions and brigades that were stretched along the entire front line. “They were taken from there, from everywhere and thrown here. And, of course, in the context of the foreign presence, I want to note that there were a lot of foreigners initially,” he said.

Polish speech, English speech, French speech were heard everywhere. There were dark-skinned representatives of an unclear nationality. But I can say that most of them have already been destroyed in principle. Apti AlaudinovCommander of the special forces “Akhmat”

At the same time, the major general noted that Ukrainian aviation was not seen in the skies over the Russian region, despite the incoming reports of helicopters flying. “But somehow they did not reach us. Although we, again, were very happy and waited for them to arrive, so that our collection would be supplemented with helicopters,” Alaudinov emphasized.

Photo: Sergey Guneev / RIA Novosti

The goal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was not only to seize the Kursk region

Initially, the Ukrainian Armed Forces set themselves the goal of capturing strategic objects not only in the Kursk region, but also part of the Belgorod region, the major general revealed. “They calculated that their lightning-fast offensive would not be stopped,” Alaudinov said.

The major general noted that from the document he had read it follows that NATO leadership, when deciding to attack, expected that Ukrainian troops would be able to occupy a significant territory with many strategic objects. This was necessary in order to bring Russia to the negotiating table on Ukraine’s terms.

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

However, the Ukrainian soldiers did not foresee one thing, he emphasized. “The Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region did not foresee that Russia would fight to the end and would not retreat,” Alaudinov said.

Related materials:

Alaudinov admitted that Zelensky could be liquidated in the near future

Alaudinov is convinced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may be liquidated by “his masters” in the near future. According to him, a person who destroys the Ukrainian people by attacking the civilian population of the Kursk region cannot be considered normal

“He is not even a man, but an animal like him. Therefore, I hope for only one thing, that we will not shoot him, not imprison him, but hang him like the last vile fascist creature,” he emphasized, adding that he hopes for Zelensky’s elimination before Russian troops reach him.

Photo: Oleksandr Klymenko / Reuters

On the morning of August 6, Ukraine launched a massive attack on the Kursk region. First, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the border town of Sudzha, after which they began storming the state border. As a result, the Ukrainian military managed to enter Russian territory and take control of a number of populated areas. Since August 9, a counter-terrorist operation has been in effect in the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions.