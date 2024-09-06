Alaudinov couldn’t hold back his laughter when talking about the Russian drone shot down by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The commander of the Akhmat special forces, Apti Alaudinov, told how the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) unsuccessfully shot down a Russian drone in the Kursk region.

Telling what happened over the past 24 hours near Sudzha in the Kursk region, where the Akhmat special forces are fighting with the Ukrainian Armed Forces, he couldn’t help but laugh as he said that Ukrainian fighters shot down a drone belonging to the Kashtan detachment of the Chechen special forces.

This drone fell on them so “successfully” that everything there burned up, it was just awful. It would have been better for them not to shoot it down, in my opinion, because it was too precisely shot down Apti Alaudinov Commander of the special forces “Akhmat”, Major General

Alaudinov announced stable defense in Kursk region

The general also reportedthat during the day an M777 installation, three mortars were destroyed, two Baba Yaga drones were shot down and its crew was destroyed.

“We have a stable defense at the moment. The enemy is trying to scrape by somewhere there, but it is not working,” the Akhmat commander claims. He added that a good defense has also been built on the neighboring Korenevsky section, and that they are “burning out the enemy” there.

“The Kursk direction lives daily by destroying the enemy. The Ukrainian Armed Forces bring in new forces every day, but nothing works out for them,” Alaudinov summed up.

Earlier, Alaudinov stated that Russia had already won the SVO

The day before, the commander of Akhmat stated that Russia “has already won in the SVO.” He also named the next task that, in his opinion, faces Russian society.

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

“As I always say, in this SVO we have already won,” he said. Before that, the Defense Ministry general explained that victory in this case has already taken place if “we realize, understand that we are truly brothers and sisters, that we have a common homeland, and that we will be able to withstand only if we stand together shoulder to shoulder.”

Earlier in the same video, he said: “We know that Russia will win this SVO.” And at the end he added that “God willing, we will soon come to peace in our country, the SVO will end.” Also, in his opinion, the next task for Russians is “to do everything so that we, as one family, are ready for future challenges.”