Alaudinov announced the destruction of Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment and responded to the sobbing roosters

An associate of the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen special forces “Akhmat” Apti Alaudinov gave an answer to the “sobbing roosters” about what is happening in the Kursk region. He posted a video message with a report on the operational situation in Telegram.

According to Alaudinov, the morning began with the activation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but the attack was repelled in the area under his control. At the same time, the enemy managed to break through in one of the neighboring areas, but they are already “being greeted beautifully,” the head of “Akhmat” noted.

To those who claim that it is impossible to stop Ukrainian troops, Alaudinov reported the destruction of a large number of Ukrainian equipment. “It will be very difficult (…), but we are really used to the difficulty,” he said. Alaudinov emphasized that only those who do not believe in God doubt Russia’s victory.

In addition, the head of Akhmat announced a change in the tactics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region. At the same time, the situation in the border region remains under control, he noted.