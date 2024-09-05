Alaudinov stated that Russia has already won the SVO

Russia has already won a victory in the special military operation (SVO). This was stated by the associate of the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, Major General Apti Alaudinov in Telegram.

“We have already won in this SVO,” Alaudinov said. For Moscow, there are no other options except to emerge victorious from the armed confrontation, he noted.

In this regard, the residents of Russia must do everything to achieve success, added the commander of Akhmat.

Earlier, Alaudinov revealed a new plan of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region. According to him, Kyiv is bringing in fresh forces to the region and tried to throw an entire battalion into battle in one of the directions.