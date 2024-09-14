Alaudinov: Ukrainian Armed Forces losses in Kursk region are much higher than those of the Russian army

The losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region are much higher than those of the Russian army. The commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Major General Apti Alaudinov spoke about the ratio of losses in Telegram.

He emphasized that the Russian Armed Forces are “destroying the enemy in droves” every day.

Kursk Oblast was subjected to a massive attack by a large detachment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the morning of August 6. The border town of Sudzha came under heavy shelling and was heavily damaged. The regional authorities stated that the Ukrainian military managed to take control of a number of settlements.

On September 11, Russia launched a counteroffensive in the Kursk region. In two days, the “North” group of troops liberated 10 settlements. In addition, Russian troops are repelling the enemy’s counterattacks, defeating them in a number of areas. The identification and destruction of Ukrainian saboteurs continues in forest areas.