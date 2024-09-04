Alaudinov: The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost their best trained fighters in the Kursk region

The commander of the Akhmat special forces, Apty Alaudinov, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) lost a large number of the most trained units and mercenaries during the attack on the border areas of the Kursk region, reports TASS.

“They put a serious emphasis on this breakthrough, deployed a large number of foreigners and the best forces they have. I think they have already lost a very significant percentage of these foreigners and trained forces and resources,” he said.

According to him, Russian troops are driving out Ukrainian battalions, as a result of which the surviving fighters are being withdrawn to the rear, and new units of troops are arriving in their place, consisting mainly of mobilized Ukrainians who have been mobilized and trained in recent months.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces plan to hold the captured territories in the Kursk region, since this is an integral part of the “victory plan” to end the war.