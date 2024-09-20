Alaudinov: A group of 60 Ukrainian soldiers escaped from the Russian Armed Forces in the Kursk region

A group of 60 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) managed to hide from the military of the Russian Armed Forces at one of the sites in the Kursk region. The escape of the Ukrainian fighters was announced by the deputy head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Major General Apti Alaudinov in Telegram-channel.

“I want to note that in one area there, about 60 of them simply left and ran away. The command there tried with all their might to bring them back, but they said that’s it, we won’t fight, and they headed towards the border, leaving everything behind,” Alaudinov revealed the details.

In addition, according to him, the Akhmat special forces fighters in the Sudzhan direction were able to destroy enemy equipment, in particular, a mortar, and also destroyed the FPV crew and the hangar where the equipment was stored.