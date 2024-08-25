Head of “Akhmat” Alaudinov. The Russian Armed Forces dominate the entire line of combat contact

The commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apty Alaudinov, said that the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) dominate the entire line of combat contact with Ukraine. He spoke about this in a video published on his Telegram channel.

“All of our units have been making good progress all these days. And overall, we can state the fact that Russia is now dominating along the entire line of combat contact,” he noted.