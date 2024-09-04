Major General Alaudinov stated that a decisive battle for the SVO is taking place near Kursk

The commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Major General Apti Alaudinov announced the imminent end of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. According to him, the conflict can be resolved by the end of 2024, and this will be facilitated by the decisive battle that is currently underway between the Russian and Ukrainian sides.

The Russian army plans to deprive the Ukrainian Armed Forces of their main resource

The officer noted that he had previously assumed that the SVO would end in 2024, but at that time he could not understand how this would happen, since the Russian Armed Forces needed to somehow destroy the Ukrainian combat-ready units, their equipment and resources. Alaudinov explained that his confidence in the completion of the special operation in Ukraine was supported by his calculations.

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

Now, according to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have transferred all combat-ready units to the Russian border area.

Yes, they (the Ukrainian Armed Forces) note from “Lenta.ru”) now there is still a reserve, a resource, we understand this. They are trying to strike another blow with this resource. Apti AlaudinovCommander of the special forces “Akhmat”, Major General

However, Alaudinov noted, as a result, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ front line has completely collapsed, while Russian troops are moving forward and taking control of populated areas. “The picture that happened to the forces that were sent to Kursk already makes it clear to them that things will not be so simple,” added the commander of the Akhmat special forces.

Alaudinov believes that the Russian army will try to calculate the enemy’s tactics and, as a result, deal a crushing blow to the Ukrainian formations and deprive them of their main resource.

The decisive battle is happening right now. I think that this decisive battle will end the history of the SVO. Russia will emerge from this SVO as a winner. Apti AlaudinovCommander of the special forces “Akhmat”, Major General

Alaudinov called the situation in the Kursk region predictable

The commander of the special forces “Akhmat” stated that the situation in the Kursk region is predictable and stable. Thus, over the past three weeks since the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the region, the enemy formations have lost a large number of fighters and military equipment. He noted that the Russian military is burning 10-15 units of Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment in the Kursk direction.

In addition, during the attack, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost a large number of their most trained units and mercenaries.

According to him, the Ukrainian military will not be able to hold out for long under such conditions.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

The commander of the special forces “Akhmat” told on which line the SVO will end

Major General, answering a question TASSon what line the SVO will end, said that it is necessary to put an end to it in such a way that Russia could achieve the goals that it initially set before the start of the SVO. At the same time, he added, Moscow will have to stop at some points and conclude a peace treaty to resolve the conflict.

He recalled that before the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Kursk region, Moscow offered Kyiv certain conditions. However, after the start of the Ukrainian operation in the Russian region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that those conditions were no longer acceptable. Alaudinov emphasized that the sooner Ukraine and the West that supports it realize that they need to stop and negotiate, the sooner “they will have the opportunity to keep at least some part of Ukrainian territory.”

Earlier, an associate of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov suggested that the fighting in Kursk Oblast could end in two to three months. At that time, he believes, the SVO could also cease.

Related materials:

In turn, Russian military correspondent Alexander Kots believes that the special operation will not end in the fall. He explained that during this period the Russian army is unlikely to be able to collapse the front and put the enemy to flight. It is also practically impossible to do this peacefully, since “there is no one to negotiate with.” In this regard, the special correspondent added, the end of the SVO will not occur before January 2025.

At the same time, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev is confident that the special operation will not end with the defeat of Ukraine. According to him, after Kiev signs the papers, a moderate political regime will take over Ukraine, and military actions will not end, since the radicals will return to power.