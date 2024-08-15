Akhmat commander Aladuinov accused the Operation Z channel of working for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apti Alaudinov, accused some of the military correspondents of working for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The Baza publication drew attention to this in its Telegram-channel.

Alaudinov recorded a video addressing the Telegram channel “Operation Z”. According to him, there are war correspondents who do their job well, and there are those who “help the Ukrops”. The general explained that the day before, “Operation Z” had posted footage of “NATO journalists driving around the city of Sudzha in the Kursk region and filming”, as well as the question “I wonder what Alaudinov will say?”

“I will say – you have not grown a questioner to ask me anything. And it is not a rooster like you who should ask me anything. I know my job, I do it, I fight. And I do everything so that roosters like you cannot sow panic in our ranks,” Alaudinov said.

Related materials:

He said that the day before he helped evacuate 73 people from Sudzha and “of course, I didn’t know that I had to report this to some idiots.” “Yes, there is an enemy in Sudzha. I talked about it. There are our fighters in Sudzha, our units. Russian ones, I mean,” he added.

Alaudinov also called on people not to subscribe to questionable channels.

Earlier, on August 15, Apti Alaudinov stated that Russian troop formations still remain in Sudzha, and that “the enemy does not control Sudzha 100 percent.”

On August 13, the commander of the special forces “Akhmat” announced that the movement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region had been stopped. And on August 15, Alaudinov reported that Russian troops had completed blocking Ukrainian units in the region.

On the morning of August 6, Ukraine launched a massive attack on the Kursk region. First, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the border town of Sudzha, after which they began storming the state border. As a result, the Ukrainian military managed to enter Russian territory and take control of a number of settlements. According to the latest official data as of August 12, 12 civilians were killed in the attacks, and another 121 people were injured.