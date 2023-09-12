Tested positive for drugs and alcohol. After the head-on collision live on Facebook, filmed with the smartphone by the 29-year-old Moroccan national who provoked it, the Frosinone prosecutor’s office entered him into the register of suspects on suspicion of the crime of aggravated road injuries. In the crash, which occurred on Sunday 10 September afternoon on the Santa Cecilia provincial road, near Tecchiena, a hamlet in the lower part of the municipality of Alatri, in the province of Frosinone, a nine-year-old girl was seriously injured, together with her 36-year-old mother. and his 14 year old brother. The health conditions of the little girl, transported by the 118 air ambulance to the emergency room of the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital in Rome, are improving, according to the latest medical bulletin. She underwent surgery on her arm on Monday. The family was returning from a soccer match with their third son who was in another car with his father. The dynamics of the accident recall that of Casal Palocco in which little Manuel Proietti, 5 years old, died after the car in which he was traveling with his mother, a Smart fofour, was hit by the Lamborghini Urus SUV on board which there were members of the group TheBordeline engaged in a challenge to publish on YouTube,