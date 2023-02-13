Murder Alatri, the offenders and the three shots fired. Showdown?

The case of the murder of Alatri by Thomas Bricca continues to be unsolved. The exact dynamics of the episode that cost his life is not yet clear to the 19 year old. The hypothesis of exchange of person remains alive, as well as that of the showdown between rival gangs. To further complicate the situation came the ambush of weekend. A clean job: three shots exploded, three shots hit “sign” and three shell casings later found in the street. If they wanted kill them, – reads the Messenger – they would most likely have succeeded. And yet they have them in the legs. Whoever was shooting is still wanted while the victims, both prejudiced, have not said anything useful so far. “They wanted to rob us“, but who is it that aims and shoots straight at the legs to rob?

Net of this, we need to talk about them, about victims precisely, of this new assault that took place on Saturday evening at Morainesouthern suburbs of Capital. The investigations, still in progress, – continues the Messenger – do not exclude that the two episodes they are connected. Indeed, there are also those who, among the investigators, argue with a good margin of probability that one of the two men in the legs in Morena was to be found in Alatri there evening of the crime Jug. Both after the transfer to the hospital and the treatment of the case signed and left. Investigations are also going on for clarify the position of the 21-year-old and exclude, or possibly ascertain, a connection with Alatri.

