Alatri, the motorist tested positive and drug tested. Yellow on alcohol intake

Abdhelafid El Idrissi would have tested positive for the drug test, the motorist who on Sunday lunchtime collided head-on with an SUV carrying a mother and her two children aged 5 and 10. News that leaks unofficially from judicial circles and marks a turning point in the accident Alatri in which the motoristreported for serious injuries, he was doing a live broadcast on Facebook while racing in his Audi. His position worsensespecially considering that they were found in his cell phone videos of other races at breakneck speed.



However, alcohol intake would have been denied by the 29-year-old from North Africa.

Alatri, the attempted murder live on Facebook. Creepy front and everything immortalized

From the live broadcast Facebook to the accusation of attempted murdera live broadcast on social media turns into drama for a man of Maghreb origins residing in Alatri in the province of Frosinone. It caused a very serious accident in which it remained a little girl was injured. His car crossed into the other lane and collided head-on with a car driven by one woman and with his children on board, a 10 year old boy it’s a six year old girl.

The drama happened along the provincial Santa Cecilia, in the hamlet of Tecchiena. In the video, now acquired by the carabinieri of the Alatri company, he comes immortalized the entire journey at full speed of the sedan and the terrible impact against the other car. Then the screen breaks but the live broadcast doesn’t stop and hundreds listen to them desperate cries of a woman asking for help and the crying of a little girl.

