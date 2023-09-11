Scary accident live on social media in Alatri, in the province of Frosinone: 3 injured, with a little girl in serious condition. A man behind the wheel was broadcasting live on Facebook on Sunday 10 September when he lost control of his Audi. hitting a car coming in the opposite direction. Three people were injured in the impact, a mother and two young children on board the Nissan that was hit. The little girl was transported by helicopter to Bambino Gesù in Rome in serious conditionbut his life is not in danger.

The man driving the Audi, a 27-year-old Moroccan, broadcast several overtakings via social media, until he crashed into the victims’ Nissan. The young man was tested for check for alcohol and drug intake. The video was acquired by the police. The 27-year-old’s position is being examined by the prosecutor’s office.

SALVINI’S POST

“He films himself live on social media while running at high speed with an Audi, overtaking after overtaking, and crashes head-on into a car with a mother and two small children on board” writes Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini on Facebook, posting the video on Facebook about the accident in Alatri. “Shame. Our arms fall in the face of such imbecility, incivility and recklessness: criminal behavior, who I hope will be punished without discounts. A prayer for the recovery of the little girl who, according to the news, is more seriously injured.”