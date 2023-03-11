Superintendent of Edinburgh Castle, sir Alastair Bruce of Crionaich is not only very close to the English royal family, godfather among other things to the viscount of Severn, grandson of Queen Elizabeth, he was also the only one to have interviewed the deceased sovereign on TV . He will be the one who will tell the coronation of Charles III live. In an exclusive interview with the French weekly ‘Point de vue’, the consultant of the TV series ‘Downton Abbey’ recalled the funeral of Queen Elizabeth. “Unfortunately, Queen Elizabeth’s death was expected, given her age. She had a full, wonderful existence, death was no less. She died in Scotland, a country she loved deeply. Before her, only James V died in 1542”.

“She was a great queen – he added – She perfectly embodied her role, emblem of the monarchy, support of the nation”. And speaking of Scotland, Alastair Bruce of Crionaich then explained: “Charles III is also very attached to Scotland. He adored his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, Scottish, and the young Prince of Wales spent a lot of time in the Birkhall residence which he decided not to alienate after the disappearance of King George VI’s consort”.

No missteps, to date, for Charles III according to Alastair Bruce of Crionaich. “The role of every sovereign changes over time. Great ‘adaptation’ skills are required of a king. Certainly the lessons of the past can help. But the past does not give the power to forge the future”. And on the coronation of Charles III he concluded the interview with ‘Point de vue’ succinctly: “I honestly don’t know what will happen on May 6. It will certainly be a shorter ceremony than that of Queen Elizabeth in 1953. Coronations are all very similar to each other, but also very different. A continuous questioning, a reinvention … Like the monarchy after all,” he concluded.