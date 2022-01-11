According to the prosecutor of Savona, the lawyer Massimo Parodi would have misused the company’s car
Alassio – The general manager of Sca spa (Associated municipal services), Massimo Parodi, was suspended from service with an order from the judge of preliminary investigations. According to the accusation contested by the prosecutor, the Alassino lawyer would have improperly used the service car of the company he manages for illegal purposes.
