He tries to stop a dog running wildly in the heart of Alassio, he succeeds but suffers a bad wound to the face, with an ear detached from the animal’s bites and put back in its place by the surgical team of the Santa Corona hospital.

It was a really bad mishap experienced this morning by a carabiniere on duty on the Alassio mobile radio who, while on the Aurelia near Borgo Coscia, was confronted with the scene of a dog running free in the middle of the road, running the risk of being run over by cars but at the same time causing traffic jams in the already intense Easter traffic. Together with his patrol colleague, the military attempted to block the dog, a golden retriever, who however fled first along the state road, then along the side streets. The “hunt” lasted for a while, among amazed passers-by, in some cases worried or even frightened (especially cyclists and motorcyclists) and others who tried to make themselves useful by favoring the chase, which ended near the Hurgada pizzeria where the carabinieri managed to reach the dog.

Meanwhile a woman, a foreign tourist, intervened with the intention of helping the military. Indeed, at first the woman seemed to have managed to reassure the dog, and at that point there would be nothing left to do but check the tag to trace the identity (and telephone number) of the owner to contact him and invite him to come and pick up the animal, perhaps contesting the non-custody of it. Except that in an attempt to carry out this operation the dog was lifted off the ground and, no longer feeling the ground under his paws, he got nervous again, trying to free himself with bites and paws. It was the carabiniere who lost out, first hit by a nail to the face that grazed the eye, and then seriously injured in the ear by the dog’s bite. Indeed, the carabiniere found himself with his ear literally ripped off, and remained attached to the head only through a flap. Immediately rescued by the soldiers of the White Cross, the carabiniere was accompanied to the Pietra hospital, where he was awaited by the surgeons for immediate plastic surgery, which fortunately ended with success.