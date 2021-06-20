He walked in the middle of the road and was hit by a car

Alassio – A 31-year-old man from Gallarate was hit this night around 4am on the Aurelia in Alassio. He walked drunk in the middle of the road near Punta Murena when a car, not having seen it, hit it right. He was rescued by the red cross of Alassio and the medical staff of Sierra 2. He suffered head trauma and injuries to his face.

After being medicated on the spot, he was transported in red code to Santa Corona in Pietra Ligure.