Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara said he offered a pardon to his long-time rival Laurent Gbagbo as part of a reconciliation campaign with his predecessors ahead of the 2025 elections.

“In order to further strengthen social cohesion, I have signed a decree granting a presidential pardon to Laurent Gbagbo,” Ouattara said in a televised speech ahead of Independence Day on Sunday.

He said he had also requested the unfreezing of Gbagbo’s accounts and the payment of his presidential pension arrears.

The decision follows a rare meeting in July between Ouattara, Gbagbo and former President Henri Konan Bédier.