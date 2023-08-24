Alaskan bear slaughter must stop
Recently I had the opportunity to see grizzly bears on consecutive days near the road that passes through the center of Denali National Park and Reserve in Alaska. And soon these masters of the tundra, as fine and striking as Denali itself at 18,000 feet, were gone, as they seemed to see or smell me. This all happened before I could install the camera. If I were a hunter instead of a photographer, I wouldn’t have time to fire a single shot. But the roughly 100 brown bears (a larger coastal version of the grizzly bear) hundreds of miles away weren’t so lucky.
They were butchered by government hunting workers, shot from the air in and around Wood Techshake State Park in southwestern Alaska. The bears didn’t stand a chance. The Alaska Hunting Board, “consisting of six men and one woman, appointed by the governor, who are hunters or guides,” was ordered to kill 94 brown bears, five black bears, and five wolves over 17 days in May and June when a female caribou was about to die. childbirth in order to ensure the safety of the young.
At the board meeting where the decision was made, state wildlife biologists presented data that showed the state’s predator control program, which includes wolves, was not effective in supporting the caribou herd. The board did, however, vote to extend the wolf control program and add bears to the effort. The reason, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, is that “predator control is an immediate tool” that can be used “to try to push back herd numbers.” It was an ill-fated effort to protect what was left of the dwindling numbers of Molchatna’s deer herd.
In 2011, the Alaska Hunting Council authorized a predator control program to reduce wolf numbers and help the herd, which is important for subsistence hunting in the nearly 50 remote communities within its range. Since 2011, more than 470 wolves have been killed in the area, including more than 140 as part of the state’s predator control program, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. However, the number of the caribou herd decreased to 12,000 animals by 2017, compared to about 200,000 animals in 1997.
In 2020, biologists with the Alaska Board of Fish and Game (Fish & Game), who studied the herd, discovered that up to a third of the animals sampled had brucellosis, an infectious disease caused by bacteria that can It leads to infertility, late miscarriage and lameness. Scientists also raised concerns in an ongoing study of the availability of adequate herd nutrition after finding a large variation in the condition of caribou in the fall, with a lower percentage of fat in lactating females. But killing wolves made no difference. Even worse, killing wolves did not keep the herd healthy by culling sick caribou. Bears, which subsist on protein-rich plants for most of their diet, will also kill caribou calves, but there is little evidence that this affects the total herd population.
In a recent opinion piece, 34 retired scientists and Alaskan wildlife managers wrote, “Bear control is unlikely to lead to a significant increase in caribou numbers given current problems with nutrition, disease, and illegal harvesting.” Historically, the number of caribou herds has risen and fallen periodically. More recently, herds have seen sharp declines across North America due to climate change, habitat loss, hunting, and disease.
The state’s ongoing study of the mulchtna herd found that out-of-season hunting is “the dominant cause of death for adult females” and that “none of our current data sources point to predators as a major challenge” to adult caribou. Like other park visitors, I went to Denali Park to enjoy the wildlife. I saw ibex and moose, and found tracks of wolves. And I wished I could photograph bears, too, like the ones the state of Alaska offers to promote tourism. How could state tourism officials and the Alaska Game Board work against each other, I wondered.
“The plan to exterminate bears in such an extreme way is disgraceful,” Dr. Gary Covinas, professor emeritus of resource policy at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, told me. He explained that the board “based its decision on little data, no scientific review, no meaningful opportunity for public comment, and disregard for the implications of the decision on the ecosystem as a whole.” The kill program has ended for the season. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game now plans to review the findings to determine whether “further reductions in bear and wolf populations during the spring calving season are warranted.” At least two lawsuits have been filed to stop the killing of bears.
Predator control programs in the area are scheduled to continue through 2028. “This Moolchatna massacre is not just a local Alaskan shooting issue,” said Tony Knowles, the former governor of Alaska, who is among many in the state who want to end the predator control program. from an airplane. They killed 94 brown bears without any scientific support.” “We hope that this shockwave will cause a new look across America about how we treat our wildlife and what that means for our environment,” he added.
John Waterman*
Wildlife writer
Published by special arrangement with The New York Times Service.
#Alaskan #bear #slaughter #stop
Leave a Reply